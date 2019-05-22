Stopping at nothing, Saand Ki Aankh star Taapsee Pannu has taken the film industry in her stride and her stellar performances in all her attempts are doing the talking on her behalf. With drama coursing through her blood, it is but obvious that the diva can’t help being dramatic off the sets and her latest picture on social media is proof of the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee uploaded a picture seated in a restaurant setting, donning a sexy black cut-sleeves dress and sporting a curly-haired ponytail. Accessorising her look with simple pearls and funky-transparent glasses, Taapsee looked resplendent as she gave a side pose and captioned the picture as, “Kaun main….???” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Kaun main….??? A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 21, 2019 at 9:07pm PDT

While the fans kept swooning over the hot picture, Taapsee’s Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan too couldn’t contain his love as he commented, “Curly hair I love it taps” (sic) to which the actress replied, “@varundvn tell your dad to love my curly hair too” and ended it with a crying emoji.

Check their reaction here:

Taapsee Pannu has given the audience some amazing films like Mulk, Badla, Pink, Manmarziyan among others. She has been applauded for her performance in all of her films so far. The actor can nail any role given to her. The teaser of her upcoming film Game Over released recently and kept viewers at the edge of their seat.

In the entire teaser, no one says a word. Towards the end, Taapsee shouts at the top of her voice which will give you goosebumps. The intriguing teaser instantly received more than 56k views in just seven hours.

Apart from Game Over, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.