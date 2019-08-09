Speculations have been rife about actor Varun Dhawan‘s wedding with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Now, a new update suggests that the couple has already been engaged and their wedding will now happen by the end of the next year. A report in The Times of India says that the actor got engaged to Natasha in a private ceremony last year itself and kept it a secret from his fans and members of the industry. It also mentions that the Judwaa 2 star is extremely fond of his lady love and the relationship is equally adored by their respective families.

The report quoted a source close to the couple saying that their engagement ceremony was a ‘hush-hush’ affair and not many guests were invited. In fact, only the members of the two families were present. “Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event,” said the source.

Earlier, Varun’s father David Dhawan spilled the beans on their wedding. He told MenXP in an interview recently that everyone is happy and excited to welcome Natasha in the family. “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”, said daddy Dhawan.

Varun and Natasha are often clicked by the paparazzi dining out at various popular restaurants in Mumbai. They are also spotted attending Bollywood events together. The lovebirds have been clicked at the house parties of their close friends as well. In fact, a video shared by filmmaker Karan Johar recently went viral on social media. It featured Varun and Natasha, along with other guests, enjoying a party at the director’s residence.

On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Coolie No. 1 remake that features Sara Ali Khan opposite him in the lead. The film is being directed by his father and is the remake of the original Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer released in the year 1995.