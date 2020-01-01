They say that in the right hands, even the icy cold hearts melt and Bollywood’s cutest couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal proved exactly that as they took their romance to heights, literally. Sending New Year 2020 wishes to fans from the snow-capped peak of the Swiss Alps, where they are currently holidaying, the lovebirds set fans’ hearts melting with their camaraderie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun dropped in early wishes by sharing two pictures. Twinning with the love of his life in black winter-wear, white caps and a pair of reflectors, Varun captioned the pictures, “Let there be snow wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020 (sic).”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for Street dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

The actor then has Shashank Khaitan’s film titled Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar that goes on the floors in March. Varun will then hop to shoot the much-awaited biopic on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal with Sriram Raghavan whom he had teamed up for Badlapur in the past. He has also got Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan coming up next year.

Apart from these, Varun is all set to reunite with his brother and director Rohit Dhawan for the sequel to his 2016 action-comedy Dishoom. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the brother-duo has finalised Dishoom 2 and the film will begin in the second half of 2020.