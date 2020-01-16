Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are dating for a long time. Now, as per the latest reports, the much in love couple is all set to tie the knot this summer. According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, Varun and Natasha will be having a grand, desi style wedding in May this year. A producer close to the couple told the portal that the duo are planning a grand summer wedding in Goa.

He was quoted as saying, “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”



Earlier, Varun spoke about his wedding with Natasha to Filmfare and said, “It’s (the wedding) not going to happen this year (2019). I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.” In the same interview, Varun talked about how their relationship has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan which is slated to release on May 1. He will also begin the shooting of Mr Lele in March this year.