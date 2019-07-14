Filmmaker Abhishek Varman‘s Kalank bombed at the Box Office this year. Despite a stunning starcast, grand songs and terrific promotions, the film couldn’t impress the audience. Now, actor Varun Dhawan, who spearheaded the film with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, spoke about the failure of his film. In his latest interview with news daily, the actor said that it was an important failure and it made him think a lot.

Varun said that Kalank’s rejection at the Box Office was a ‘collective failure’. He added that the audience reception to the film affected him and that’s acceptable because if it hadn’t affected him this much, it would have meant that he never loved his work. Varun was quoted by Hindustan Times: “Kalank was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad film and somewhere we all failed collectively. The film did let down people. Personally, it (failure) was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn’t, then that means I don’t love my work.”

Kalank was set in the 1940s during the time of partition and was touted as the tragic love story. It featured Alia and Varun as lovers while Madhuri played the role of a courtesan. The film was produced by Karan Johar who dedicated it to his father Yash Johar. While announcing the film, he revealed that Kalank was conceptualised by his father years back and he wanted to complete his father’s dream by finishing the story.

The film didn’t perform well on-screen and vanished without a trace. It was considered a full dud with only grandeur and no soul.