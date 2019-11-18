There is no bigger stressbuster than children and no one can fight or argue about it, certainly not with Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan who was recently seen unwinding with a cute little girl on the sets in Goa. Sharing the hands-down adorable video, Varun instantly set fans swooning over his camaraderie with his tiny guest.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the video which is enough to make anybody’s day. Seen acting all serious as he pretended not to notice the little girl trailing behind him in the garden, Varun acted all scared when she boo-ed him and then ran after her, scooping her up in his arms as she giggled along. The video was captioned, “Peek a boo on set. A very serious game (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Peek a boo on set. A very serious game A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 18, 2019 at 2:43am PST

On the professional front, Varun is gearing up for upcoming David Dhawan directorial, Coolie No. 1. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising. In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.

Apart from this, actor Varun Dhawan is back with director Sriram Raghavan to deliver a meaty real-life story. The actor’s next features him in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who is considered one of the most celebrated Indian officers after his contribution in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The man who faced relentless attacks and fought with courage in front of the Pakistan army during the war was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military award.

Now, in a film that’s yet to be titled, Varun Dhawan gives tribute to the decorated officer and also fulfills his wish of starring in a war drama.

Varun also has Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor which is gearing up to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 24.