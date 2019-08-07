Having recently put out an emotional post for director Remo Dsouza and the cast of Street Dancer 3D as he wrapped up the shoot, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan decided to lighten the mood and crack up fans as he geared up to leave for shooting schedule of father-filmmaker David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. Making fans double down with laughter, Varun was seen getting ready with the aid if almost all the filters on Instagram and the video went instantly viral on being uploaded.

In the shared video, Varun can be seen getting a shave done with non-stop hilarious commentary going on in the backdrop. At the end, we see Varun sporting a lean-shave moustache look and a bowl bap giving him Charlie Chaplin feels. The video was captioned, “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive-Elbert Hubbart. N joy karo bhai leaving for coolie no1 Video- @aalimhakim Edited- @sumit.baruah (sic).” The paps at the airport too spotted Varun in cool merchandise of the upcoming movie and fans went gaga over the look.

The Coolie No. 1-remake was to on floors from August 5 in Bangkok and has actors Varun, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan respectively, from the original. Earlier, in an interview with the daily, David had revealed that even though it’s a remake, the audience are going to see a brand new film.

Filmmaker David Dhawan is leaving no loophole in making his upcoming film Coolie No. 1-remake look more fun and entertaining than the original one. Earlier, as revealed to Mumbai Mirror by the director himself, he has now decided on having the popular Bhelpuri song from the 1995 film in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. The daily reported that the team is revisiting the peppy number for their new film and adding more flavours to it to suit the contemporary audience.