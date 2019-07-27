The much-hyped Remo D’Souza directorial, Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has finally completed the last shooting schedule and post wrap up, the Bollywood hunk’s emotional post turned out to be a visual treat for fans. Sharing throwback pictures and videos from the sets of the upcoming movie, Varun smeared his Instagram handle with nostalgia.

The first picture shows him flaunting his chiselled body and tattoos that Varun will be sporting in the movie. Next picture Shows him twinning the Michael Jackson tattoo with Remo, both inked on their right forearms while the following pictures showed him posing with the entire cast and crew of Street Dancer 3D. The viral post was captioned, “SAHEJ-we dance to express not to impress. Wow im so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over but now jan 24 th you will meet the street dancers (sic).”

The film will introduce a number of new faces, something that Varun believes is important. In an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Varun had stated, “In Street Dancer 3D there will be 20 new dancers. My idea is to introduce new talent to every film. If you are a star, you have to take the onus of introducing new talent.”

The coming-of-age dance drama also stars Prabhudheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Nora Fatehi and others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, the film is slated to release on January 24 next year.