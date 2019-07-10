The world is watching with bated breaths as India bats against New Zealand in the first semi-final match of ongoing ICC World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester. Encouraging the home team wearing love for the game on his sleeves is Bollywood hot hunk Varun Dhawan and his co-actors of Street Dancer 3D.

In the picture that Varun shared on his Instagram handle, the boy actors could be seen donning team India’s cricket jersey and sporting the Indian flags painted on their cheeks. Striking a robust pose, the five actors looked optimistically at the camera from probably their dance rehearsal room. The picture was captioned, “Let’s go team #SD3” (sic) and fans can’t stop howling the same after the match commenced on Wednesday, post the halt due to the rains on Tuesday night.

View this post on Instagram Let’s go team 🇮🇳 #SD3 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 9, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, scoring a total of 239 runs while India has scored 150 runs so far in 40 overs. India needs 117 runs from 84 balls, with four wickets in hand as per current score.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is flexing his muscles as the actor is gearing up for Coolie No. 1’s remake apart from juggling shoots for Remo D’souza directorial Street Dancer 3D. Filmmaker David Dhawan is leaving no loophole in making his upcoming film Coolie No. 1-remake look more fun and entertaining than the original one. As revealed to Mumbai Mirror by the director himself, he has now decided on having the popular Bhelpuri song from the 1995 film in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. The daily reported that the team is revisiting the peppy number for their new film and adding more flavours to it to suit the contemporary audience.