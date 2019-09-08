The ongoing Ultimate Fighting Championship in UAE lured Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan to leave all work commitments and witness his favourite fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov lock horns with opponent Dustin Poirier on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun uploaded the video that gave a sneak peek into his uncontained excitement that related well with UFC fans including actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The video shows Varun just outside the ring, shouting his lungs out as Khabib entered and the crowd broke into cheers. The video was captioned, “ITS TIME. That’s @khabib_nurmagomedov walking in the cage (sic).” Quick to comment, Ayushmann wrote, “Khabib is the best!!! So cool!! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram ITS TIME. That’s @khabib_nurmagomedov walking in the cage 🌪 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 7, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen in his director- dad David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’. Starring opposite Sara Ali Khan, Varun was busy shooting for the movie that had gone on floors in Bangkok, last month. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising.

In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.