Unless you are living under the rock, you would have been up to date about Street dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan bumping into Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently at the Swiss Alps while vacaying with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. However, Varun is in no mood to bring down his adventure vibe anytime soon as the actor was seen sliding into 2020 but not without a hilarious twist.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video of rapping Badshah’s song while iceskating. However, a slip while concentrating on the selfie video and Varun had a hard fall. Leaving fans in splits, Varun captioned the video, “RAP and ICESKATE #Sd3 Watch till the end so u know why you should never try this!! Sorry @badboyshah I tried (sic).”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for Street dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

The actor then has Shashank Khaitan’s film titled Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar that goes on the floors in March. Varun will then hop to shoot the much-awaited biopic on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal with Sriram Raghavan whom he had teamed up for Badlapur in the past. He has also got Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan coming up next year.

Apart from these, Varun is all set to reunite with his brother and director Rohit Dhawan for the sequel to his 2016 action-comedy Dishoom. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the brother-duo has finalised Dishoom 2 and the film will begin in the second half of 2020.