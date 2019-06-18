Despite being promoted at a huge level, Dharma Productions’ Kalank bombed at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, it featured a stunning starcast with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Now, Varun reacted to the film’s failure. In his latest interaction with a news agency, the Judwaa star talked about facing his first rejection from the audience through Kalank and how he dealt with it.

Varun said that he has now kind of made his peace with the response Kalank received from the audience. He said that he took it as a learning, spent some time with it and moved on to not repeat the same mistakes. The actor added that he has always been a big believer of the fact that no one but the audience solely creates or decimates an actor. He was quoted saying, “It affected me. The film wasn’t liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like Kalank.”

The actor went on to say that he has taken everything in a positive stride. Varun said, “It is a learning for me. I have processed it and learned what I had to from it and I am taking it in stride.” He talked about it further and said that the audience have the liberty of assessing a film as per their standards and then take an unbiased decision. Therefore, he is aware that it’s difficult to understand that a lot of times, just a single thing can make everything look bad in front of the viewers. Varun said, “Sometimes something doesn’t work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through failure and it had to affect me.”

The actor also mentioned that it’s good that the failure of Kalank got on to him because otherwise, that would have meant he doesn’t love his films. Varun said, “If it did not affect me, it would mean I don’t love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me. Now I am in a good space. And I am excited about my next film Street Dancer and looking forward to doing Coolie No 1.“