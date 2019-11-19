The ongoing protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University of New Delhi regarding the exorbitant fee hike has grabbed the attention of varsity alumni and Bollywood diva Swara Bhaskar who then took to creating awareness and starting a debate on the same. Opening the discussion on “Why should quality higher education be a commodity only available for the rich”, Swara urged followers to “speak up”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara shared a couple of videos that show the students silent protests while the other video gives a glimpse of the violence and meted out to them. “These are students of #JNU who are protesting an exorbitant fee hike that will render 43% of the currently registered students of the university unable to pay the new fee. Should quality higher education be a commodity that only the rich and privileged can afford?? Via @theconsocius Posted @withrepost • @theconsocius // JNU // No caption, the visuals and the voices and the violence is enough. Write, share, speak up as JNU struggles for the generations to come who will be affected by this 600% fee hike (sic)” read the caption of one video while another elaborated, “Verified

Education MUST be subsidised so that knowledge does not remain the commodity of only a few! #righttoeducationforall #righttoeducation #JNU via @theconsocius Posted @withrepost • @theconsocius // Right to Education // “Why our fees is low isn’t the question, the question is why are you paying so much for your education” (sic).” Another video raised awareness saying, “That’s what a peaceful protest looks like! #JNU students protesting the exorbitant 600% fee hike are actually fighting for the #righttoeducation of all future children of india born to lower and lower middle and middle income groups! Why should quality higher education be a commodity only available for the rich. Video via #jnustudents (sic).”

Check out the latest videos on JNU protests shared by Swara here:

Sassy and glamorous as she is, Swara is always seen in the lap of controversies for being boisterously honest despite the celebrity tag. Not only is she credited for giving us a refreshing scene, now and then, of her celebrity self embracing her imperfections but also her JNU blood that is equally famous for her parallel life as a Twitter activist on social issues and liberal causes.

On the professional front, Swara recently dropped the poster of her upcoming movie, Sheer-Qorma opposite Divya Dutta. Sharing the same on her social media handle, Swara captioned the poster, “So proud to play @farazarifansari ‘s gentle and shining Sitara in #sheerqorma the film.. A beautiful ode to love, love that binds is all. Notwithstanding gender, race, religion, generation or sexuality.. thank you Faraz! I’m so proud to have been part of this amazing project. Not to mention the honour and dream of sharing screen space with the legendary @azmishabana18 and iconic @divyadutta25 ! #loveislove #futterwackeningfilms (sic).”