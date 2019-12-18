Credited with a successful career of over four decades in the world of cinema and theatre, veteran actor, Shreeram Lagoo passed away in Pune aged 92 years. The actor succumbed to age-related issues and his last rites will be performed on December 19, Thursday.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, Bollywood celebrities Rishi Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and others paid their heartfelt condolences for the Gharaonda fame star. while Rishi wrote, “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. (sic),” Paresh Rawal tweeted, “Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more . AUM Shanti . (sic)” and politician Prakash Javdekar shared, “My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously. (sic)”

In an interview with a leading news agency, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, managing director, Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital revealed, “Dr Lagoo was brought in on a wheelchair, but had already passed away by that time.” The actor was born in 1927, in the Satara district of Maharashtra and is best known for his iconic role in the play Natasamrat. He also has Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Lawaris to his acting credits while some of his impressive filmographies include works like Sinhasan, Samna, Pinjra, Zaakol, Khichadi, Mukta and Masala.