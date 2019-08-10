Actor Vicky Kaushal received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor is currently on a seventh sky as his film has been widely recognised at the prestigious awards ceremony. An overwhelmed Vicky took to Instagram to express his happiness on receiving the National Award. The actor wrote a big note thanking the Indian government for appreciating a film which was dedicated to the valour of the Indian army. He also thanked his viewers and supporters for showing so much love for his performance in the film.

Vicky is sharing his award with industry colleague Ayushmann Khurrana who won the honour for his performance in Sriram Raghavan-directed AndhaDhun. The Uri-star congratulated Ayushmann in his post.

His post read: “Words might fall short to describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor for my work in Uri: The Surgical Strike. I’m also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor. Ayushmann, congratulations brother! I wish to dedicate this Award to my parents, to every member of Team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm. Thank you!”

Apart from Vicky, the director of the film – Aditya Dhar has also been felicitated with the Best Director Award. Sound Designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee (Best Sound Design) and Music Composer Shashwat Sachdev (Best Background Music) won for their contribution to the film’s music.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Box Office this year until recently when Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh replaced it from the top. The Aditya Dhar-directorial is one of the most loved films in the country and Vicky rose to instant fame after the film. So much so that his one-line dialogue – How’s The Josh has now become a part of the pop-culture. The film was based on India’s surgical strike on Pakistan after Uri base camp was attacked by terrorist in the year 2016.

Congratulations to the entire team of Uri: The Surgical Strike!