They both have a degree in engineering and are united in the fact that both Vicky Kaushal and Pooja Mor quit an academic career to pursue their passion in glamour world. Featuring in glitzy magazine covers, International model Pooja and Bollywood heartthrob Vicky have recently smitten the Internet with sizzling pictures straight from the shower and fans can’t keep calm.

While in one picture Vicky can be seen leaning on the mirror above the basin in a bathroom as he brushed his teeth, the following pictures show him oozing hotness as he gets soaked in the shower with Pooja who donned a sexy red dress. Vicky himself was dressed in an open button white shirt.

Check Pooja Mor and Vicky Kaushal’s latest pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Soaked in vogue. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:58pm PDT

Vicky Kaushal has given the audience some amazing films like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. Apart from making headlines about his professional life, the actor’s personal life is also out there in the open. Though he never talks about it, speculations keep doing the rounds. Rumours suggest that Vicky is seeing Beyond The Cloud actor Malavika Mohanan.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, a lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release in 2020.

He has recently teamed up with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Other films in his kitty are Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Takht and Saare Jahan Se Acha.