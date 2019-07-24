We all have our personal stories of why we appreciated Masaan so much. It had a love story of its kind, it showed real-life complexities of an individual and also taught a lot about accepting, letting go and moving on. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, also gave Vicky Kaushal to the industry. Now, the actor has taken to social media to mark four years of the film. In his post on Instagram, he has written about everything he took away from the journey of the film and just how much it contributed to his life and career.

Vicky’s post also reveals that he used to sit on the Varanasi ghat for days to get into the skin of his character. His post reads, “For days before we started filming Masaan, I’d sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other… dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin… All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around.

Four years back, I got to ask you all a question… “अब तो हम friend हो गए, हैं ना?” …Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here’s to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You. #4yearsofMasaan 🤗🎈” (sic)

Vicky played the character of Deepak, a young man from a lower-caste who falls in love with an upper-caste girl. The girl and his family die on a pilgrimage to Badrinath. The bodies are cremated by Deepak as he helps his father in lighting up the pyre. However, during the process, he identifies one of the bodies as his girlfriend’s. That moment devastates him and he takes out the ring that he gave to her from her dead body. He keeps the ring for sometime, and later, throws it in a river in an attempt to move on with his life. Masaan has been regarded as one of the best cinema Hindi film industry has ever produced.