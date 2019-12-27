The much-awaited Shoojit Sircar-directorial Sardar Udham Singh is finally on its way to the edit bays as lead star Vicky Kaushal dropped the news of shoot wrap along with the release date. Penning a heartwarming note, Shoojit even shared pictures with his “fearless crew” straight from Europe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky had shared a picture where the actor and the makers were seen dressed in overcoats to beat the hazy chill visible in the dimly-lit backdrop. Vicky captioned the picture, “2nd Oct 2020. #SardarUdham (sic).” Shoojit, on the other hand, shared a picture of the enthusiastic team and wrote, “Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew. (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 2nd Oct 2020. #SardarUdham A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Dec 26, 2019 at 11:11pm PST

Vicky had earlier attended the Grazia Millennial Awards where he interacted with the media and shared, “We are giving our the best to make this film. It’s a wonderful story to be told about a revolutionary Udham Singh and it’s my dream come true moment to be working with Shoojit Sircar sir. I am really looking forward to the release of the film”.

Vicky suffered an injury on the sets of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s next film, a scar that the makers of Sardar Udham Singh made use of for his role in the Shoojit Sircar-directorial. According to a report in Mid-Day, Udham Singh had hurt himself on his arm during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. When Shoojit heard about Vicky’s injury and stitches, he decided to use the scar in the film as a reminder of Udham Singh’s arm injury.

In the film, Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, a lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hung in July 1940.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on October 2, 2020.