The work stations are already filling up with people to schedule and compile daily assignments before we can call it a week and relating largely with our Friday mood is Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal, whose latest viral picture has even won the appreciation of Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan. Featuring tough looks in the monochromic frame, Vicky set fans swooning over his latest Instagram post.

In the shared picture, Vicky can be seen donning a crisp white shirt and sporting his signature stubble as he held onto a block of glass that divided his frame equally. Looking straight into the camera with tough looks, Vicky captioned the post, “पोस्ट पैक अप शॉट। (Post pack-up shot) : @avigowariker (sic)” on which Hrithik commented, “Very real (sic).” Breaking the Internet instantly, the post garnered over 5 lakh likes while still going strong.

View this post on Instagram पोस्ट पैक अप शॉट। 📷: @avigowariker A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 25, 2019 at 4:48am PDT

Vicky Kaushal has given the audience some amazing films like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. Apart from making headlines about his professional life, the actor’s personal life is also out there in the open. Though he never talks about it, speculations keep doing the rounds. Rumours suggest that Vicky is seeing Beyond The Cloud actor Malavika Mohanan.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, a lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release in 2020.

He has recently teamed up with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Other films in his kitty are Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Takht and Saare Jahan Se Acha.