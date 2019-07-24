Six months after it first took over the screens, actor Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is returning to the big screens on July 26 to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. The film, directed by Aditya Singh, will be screened on as many as 500 screens for free. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted both the director and the producer – Ronnie Screwvala saying that they are quite excited to see the second run of their film in theatres.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on India’s counter-attack on Pakistan’s force after India’s army headquarters in Uri, Kashmir, near the LOC was bombed on September 18, 2016. The film was appreciated both by the audience and the critics and went on to become an All-Time Blockbuster at the Box Office. It featured Vicky along with Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Manasi Parekh and Paresh Rawal among others.

Talking about the idea of screening the film again, the producer said that he’s glad to see how his film continues to boost the morale of every Indian. He said that the purpose of the film was fulfilled the day when they received text messages and phone calls from people who told them they wanted to join the Indian army after watching the film. Ronnie was quoted saying, “The idea of making the film was to instill a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative wherein Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

Aditya, who also wrote the script of the film, said that the story inspired the youngsters of the country and nothing else can make him happier. He thanked Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for deciding to run Uri: The Surgical Strike again in theatres and said, “The greatest validation for any filmmaker is to know that he has inspired youngsters to think about the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers and instill these very emotions in them. It’s a wonderful initiative by our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I’m glad people will get to see the film for free this time.”

Meanwhile, the trio of Vicky, Ronnie and Aditya have already begun working on their next project which is a superhero story based on Indian mythological character Ashwaththama.