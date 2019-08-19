After Salman Khan‘s pictures from the sets of Dabangg 3 in Jaipur, Sonakshi Sinha‘s stills from the sets are also out. The actor, who is reprising her popular character Rajjo Pandey, is seen dressed up in a flower-printed saree, her signature braid, a pair of traditional jhumka, a matching flower in hair and her million-dollar smile. Sonakshi looks beautiful in her character as the shy yet confident Rajjo.

Earlier, a report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the team will be shooting at various Jaipur forts for the romantic number between Chulbul and Rajjo, which has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Seems like the latest pictures shared by Sona’s fans on social media are from the shooting of the same song. Check out these photos:

A few videos from the sets are also going viral on Instagram. Shared by the fans of both Salman and Sonakshi, the videos show the two actors shooting for a song as one can hear the music in the background. Check these out:

The team of Dabangg 3 is on an eight-day shoot schedule in Jaipur. After finishing the Prabhudeva-directorial, Salman is expected to take a break in the US and straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. The actor will dedicate his 100 days to the Bhansali’s romantic drama that also travels to the parts of Europe and the UK.