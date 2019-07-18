The much anticipated trailer of women-centric Mission Mangal is all set to be launched today and lead pair Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar can’t help but check all system controls before they are “good to go”. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, apart from Vidya and Akshay, the movie narrates the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

In the pictures that the actors shared on their social media, the entire star-cast can be seen balancing their respective designations on their heads as they smiled and posed victory signs for the camera. While Vidya captioned the picture, “All systems – Check! We are now set to launch the #MissionMangal Trailer in 4 hours. (sic)”, Akshay took the instructions forward in his caption which read, “We are good to go with the #MissionMangal trailer launch at 13.30 hours. I repeat we are good to go with the #MissionMangal Trailer launch at 13.30 hours.(sic)”

Mission Mangal features Akshay in the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya as Tara Shinde. Both of them lead a team of other scientists by helping them in overcoming their personal inhibitions in life to work towards one mission – successfully send India’s first satellite on Mars in the first attempt. The makers are sure that the story of the film will inspire people to think big and work hard to achieve their dreams no matter how difficult they look on the surface.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Hindi and Hope Productions. Notably, India had launched its Mangalyaan on Mars on November 5, 2013. After the achievement, India became the first Asian country to enter the Mars orbit and the first one in the world to have done it in the first attempt itself. Further, India’s ISRO became the fourth largest agency in the world after Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency to reach the planet. The film, that’s expected to show the same inspiring story, is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year.