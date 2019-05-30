Actor Vidya Balan once again took to social media to raise her voice against body shaming and stereotyping standards of beauty. The actor posted a video to call out people who talk about body size and colour to shame women. Vidya posted an interesting video which is a part of the campaign for her radio show. She was seen saying in the video: “Kabhi tu moti kehta hai, kabhi tu choti kehta hai…. ” The confidence that she carries in the video is unmatchable. The actor then went on to talk about specific comments and ‘jokes’ based on people’s appearance.

She said, “Dont make jokes on someone’s size, colour. Everyone is different…that’s why everyone is special,” Vidya said in the video, which is part of an initiative for her radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho which airs on Big 92.7 FM.

Vidya had uploaded the video on Instagram a few days ago. She was dressed in a black sari and messed up make-up. Vidya even broke down while talking about the issue and made her fans understand the seriousness of the issue. She captioned her post as “Most of us are potential victims of ‘body shaming’ – the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don’t meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here’s my take on body shaming.”

This is not the first time that The Dirty Picture actor opened up about body shaming. Earlier, she had talked about her personal experience in being body shamed. She had revealed that people had come to her to tell her many derogatory things about her appearance. She was quoted saying, “In my early days, even before I entered the film industry, people said various discouraging things about me, they called me ‘moti‘ and I faced body shaming. It really affects our confidence. Physical fitness shouldn’t be achieving an unrealistic goal to look in a certain way and thinking that is beautiful.”

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu. The actor was in news recently for making a surprise visit to Akshay and the team of his next film 0 Housefull 4 at a studio in Mumbai.