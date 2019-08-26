Actor Vidya Balan has once again opened up on her share of struggle at the time when she was still trying to make it big in the film industry. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, the acclaimed actor revealed an incident about a director who tried to act smart with her. Vidya, who has earlier said that she never experienced casting couch in her initial days in the industry, revealed a director once wanted to meet her in a room but when he sensed she wasn’t interested, he left without saying a single word.

Vidya told Pinkvilla in an interview: “One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let’s sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes without saying anything.”

The actor added that she had forgotten about this incident and it’s only now, after so many years, that she got reminded of the same. Vidya has always been a celebrity who is known for calling a spade a spade. She has actively spoken on women issues, expressed her disappointment with people who set fake beauty standards for women, and has helped to create awareness about body acceptance. And all this came from a personal space where she had to endure people’s criticism for not falling at par with their standards of beauty.

Vidya added in the same interview that she was once called out for her dressing sense and that had affected her so much she stopped looking at herself in a mirror. Vidya said, “Someone wrote that ‘Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors’. That had affected me so much that for the longest time, I would get dreams of it and get really angry. Today, I don’t let the noise get to me.”