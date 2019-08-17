Gripping the Box Office is its winning run already on the second day of its release, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has already minted Rs 46.44 crore and is still going strong at the theatres. Priding at their movie’s success, the lead duo were in an interview recently when they revealed why they don’t pair up more frequently after starring together in hits like Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Talking to IANS, Akshay revealed, “I wanted her in two or three projects but she said she was getting married.” On this statement, Vidya hilariously asked, “So, you don’t work with married heroines?” and fans were left in splits.

When asked about why female-starrers do not rake high numbers at the Box Office, Vidya said, “There is no denying that the biggest star in this film and one of the biggest stars in the country is Akshay Kumar. When you talk about the business of a film, you talk in terms of the male actor. But things are changing, we have been headlining films, our films are doing well. Hopefully, in a few years, this change will also happen. But as of today, when you talk about the business of a film, you do say that an Akshay Kumar film has earned this much.”

However, crediting the success to her co-star, Vidya said about Akshay, “You can’t take it away from him. Look at the business his films have done over the years. I’ll be foolish to say, ‘oh they didn’t take my name’, but hopefully someday (the change will take place). I am hopeful because I have seen things change drastically in the past ten years.”

After emerging as the highest opening day grosser for actor Akshay Kumar at the Box Office, his latest film Mission Mangal continued its winning run on its second day as well. The film raked in an amount of Rs 17.28 crore on Friday after opening to Rs 29.16 crore. Fronted by Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal has received mixed reviews from the critics but its word-of-mouth on social media is good. The film has been released on around 3000 screens in India.

The movie also stars actors Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Directed by Jagan Shakti, it’s the story of India’s mission of entering into the Mars orbit. India became the first country in the world to have reached the Mars-orbit in its first attempt itself.