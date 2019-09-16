The first look of actor Vidya Balan as ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi is out. The actor is playing the role of great Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her biopic and in the first look, she looks like a spitting image of the woman who was considered a child prodigy. Vidya sports a bob haircut, a red coloured saree, a pair of drop earrings and proud expressions on the face. Vidya looks fabulous in and as Shakuntala Devi in the first look of the film.

The look was first shared by Vidya herself who took to Instagram to announce that the shooting of the film has begun today in London and she can’t wait for her audience to see her performing the role. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is getting ready for release in summer next year.

Vidya even shared the introductory teaser of the film in which her character has been introduced as the mathematics genius and the one who was known by many names among people. The caption on the actor’s post read, “she was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi” (sic)

In another post, Vidya shared the first look and wrote, “Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the ‘root’ of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. #FilmingBegins” (sic)

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Vidya revealed that she agreed to come on board to spearhead the film because she fell in love with the personality of Shakuntala Devi, “What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led,” she said.

Director Anu Menon, who is known for helming films like Waiting (2015) and London, Paris, New York (2012) among others, also talked to the daily recently and said she saw Shakuntala Devi as an ‘incredible story.’ “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically,” she said.