The wait for fans has ended as master of horror flicks, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, is coming up with Ghost, after movies 1920 and Raaz series. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram dropped a teaser of his upcoming directorial and it is everything fans shouldn’t be seeing before going to bed tonight.

The teaser comes with several invitations and disclaimers before it shocks your heart to near death. Vikram captioned the video as, “Hello dear friends, I would like to invite you to something very special. #GhostTheFilm @sanayairani @shivambhaargava @krishnavbhatt @pooja_ent @zeemusiccompany (sic)” and trust us, it is not for the weak-hearted.

Starring television sensation, Sanaya Irani as a lawyer named Simran Singh, Ghost draws its inspiration from a newspaper article that Vikram read which reported about a British court that allowed spirits to be tried for murder. Shot extensively in London, the movie revolves around a politician of Indian origin in the UK, Karan Khanna (played by Shivam Bhargava), who is tried in the court for murdering his wife. Claiming that the crime was not committed by him, Karan tells his lawyer that it was done by a spirit.

Apart from this, Vikram also has Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer, Aadat, to helm. Bipasha and Karan have earlier worked together in the 2015’s horror flick Alone. Their sizzling chemistry in Bhushan Patel’s directorial had left everyone in awe. It will not be wrong to say that, seeing the monkey couple together yet again after 3 years, will not be less than a treat for their fans.

While Ghost trailer is expected on September 23, 2019, at 12 noon, the Vashu Bhagnani production is slated to hit cinema screens on October 18, 2019.