Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little boy – Taimur Ali Khan is the most popular star-kid on the block. And actor Sunil Grover, who is busy collecting praises for his performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, swears off the kid’s stardom. In his latest interview with a news channel, the comedian talked about Taimur and his stature among the audience. Sunil said that the little munchkin is a born star and one just can’t match the level of his popularity.

The actor, who plays the character of Salman’s best friend in Bharat, talked to Times Now. He said, “Taimur is a star, a born star, superstar. The kind of aura he has is I think nobody else has.” He made this statement when he was asked to react on the photos and videos of Taimur that instantly go viral on the internet.

Earlier, the kid’s mother, Kareena also commented on his son. She told the media that Taimur is the ‘most gorgeous baby on this side of the equator.’ At another event, while presenting an award for the most stylish man in the industry, Bebo took her son’s name and said Taimur is arguably the most handsome man here.

Meanwhile, Sunil’s character Vilayati in Bharat is being liked by the audience. The actor was popular for his fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Hindi television. And after performing small roles in films, Bharat is Sunil’s big break onscreen. Recently, talking about the same in his another interview, the actor revealed that his family members and friends tell him he has become a ‘big man’ now that he has worked with Salman. When asked about being ‘stereotyped’ as a comedian, Sunil gave a thoughtful reply. He said that every actor is stereotyped in some way or the other because once an actor becomes popular for playing a certain character on-screen, the audience wants him/ her to entertain them in the same way again.

One question that Sunil is often asked is about his re-entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. This time too, he was asked the same. The actor told the media that he hasn’t planned or thought about going back to the show. Sunil revealed he is currently completing his other projects and is not sure about working with Kapil again.