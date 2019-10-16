Actor Madhuri Dixit and her family are currently holidaying in Seychelles, an archipelago country in the Indian ocean. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to post many happy pictures from her trip. Seychelles is a stunning place surrounding by rare wildlife, beaches and gorgeous sunsets and sunrise. From the beautiful pictures that Madhuri has shared on social media, seems like she’s definitely having the time of her life.

In one picture the actor shared, she is feeding leaves to a giant tortoise. The animal in the picture is actually an Aldabra, the world’s second-largest species of tortoise. In the next picture, she is having fun while posing with a giant figurine of a kettle and tea-cup. Another picture and probably the most loved one from her trip shows her posing with her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene. The couple looks lovely together in their matching hats and that million-dollar smile on the face. Madhuri also shared a picture of the sunset from what looks like a stunning view from the balcony of her hotel room. Check out these:

The actor is quite a hands-on mother and puts her family as paramount. Madhuri has two kids Arin and Reyaan and both of them are growing to be dapper men. On the work front, the actor recently finished her dance reality show titled Dance Deewane. The grand finale episode of the show was graced by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar when they promoted their film The Sky Is Pink on the sets.

The actor was also seen attending an award ceremony recently in which she chose to wear a golden embellished saree by Ritu Kumar and her pictures in that saree went viral on social media. Madhuri looked perfectly like the evergreen Dhak-Dhak girl and her styling seemed 100 on 100. In terms of movies, there’s no official announcement about her next. She was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank that reunited her with Sanjay Dutt. However, the film bombed at the Box Office despite having a striking star-cast.