Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor being head over heels in love with each other is no secret and while we have enough pictures and videos on social media to back our claim, another one has recently surfaced which shows the Panipat star reacting possessively to Karan Tacker “flirting” with the diva. The incident took place during the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where the Bollywood duo had checked in together on Friday and were spotted sitting in the front row.

The host of the evening, Karan, complimented Maliaka for looking her stunning best even after a long flight as he said, “I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous.” Then turning towards Arjun, he added, “You’re lucky to be sitting next to her.” While Malaika blushed pink, donning in an all-red ensemble, Arjun, dressed in all-black, hijacked Karan’s mic and said, “Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna (Go flirt with someone at the back).”

Watch Arjun’s reaction on Karan flirting with Malaika here:

Recently, Malaika Arora once again talked about her relationship status with Arjun Kapoor and how as opposed to all the speculations, the two are not getting married soon. The actor talked to an entertainment portal in her latest interview and said that she’s currently in a happy space in life and wants no negativity around. Malaika also said that she is subjected to a lot of trolling for dating a younger man and for other choices in her life but she doesn’t pay attention to any of it.

As for Arjun, he was present at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to discuss ‘The Future of Cinema’. “The masterclass is about the future of cinema and I’m looking forward to exchanging notes and thoughts with the other members on the panel and, importantly, with the audiences,” Arjun said.

Arjun’s masterclass will see him discuss the change in the storytelling template and how members of the film fraternity are finding their feet through the shifting tiles. The actor will also talk about the shift in cinema. The hour-long panel discussion will be held at Arts Centre Melbourne on August 11.

On the professional front, Arjun is gearing up for his next big release, Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.