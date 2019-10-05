Redefines romantic chase, the first song from Farhad Samji’s laughter riot, Housefull 4, starring Pooja Hedge, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol was dropped recently and as per a viral video, a little boy taught the steps of the song. Giving us a sneak-peek into behind the scenes of the song choreography, Riteish shared a video where he is seen learning the “correct” steps from a little boy who happened to be on the sets in London.

Grooving in sync with the little lad, Riteish seemed to be all smiles throughout the video and later lifted him up in an affectionate cuddle. The video was captioned, “During the shoot of #EkChumma a boy who was watching the shoot, decided to show me the correct way to do the step. #HouseFull4 (sic).” Quick to comment, Kriti wrote, “Howww cuteeee (sic)” and we couldn’t agree more.

Penned by Sameer Anjaan, the song redefines romantic chase, in a negative sense, despite the current wave of feminism which is schooling people like never before in the age of sensibility. The lead stars beg for a kiss for their flaunted acts of “heroism” in the entire song. Shot in the United Kingdom, spanning over 5 locations in London and its outskirts, the song has been crooned by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri while the music is credited to Sohail Sen and Suresh Lalwani. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.