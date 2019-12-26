Clocking a lakh more than Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s singing sensation Neha Kakkar celebrated 30 million followers on Instagram by grooving sensuously to Puchda Hi Nahi with Punjabi singer Awez Darbar. The diva currently enjoys 30.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app and recently revealed on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show that Ranveer, in all probability, has one lakh followers less that her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a video where she can be seen grooving with Awez when he leaves mid-way to bring her cake, party poppers, balloons along with other friends. Neha captioned the video, “Puchda Hi Nahin – Nehu & Awez Thank youuuu @awez_darbar and the team for such a wonderful surprise!!!! #30Million #MostFollowedIndianMusician #NehaKakkar #AwezDarbar #PuchdaHiNahin .. Filmed & Edited by @tanveershaikhfilms786 . Location: @byou.in . #AwezDarbarChoreography (sic).”

Neha is one of the most sought-after female playback singers in the country. She is popular for her presence both on and off the screen. She has appeared in many popular music videos and sung viral Bollywood numbers. She is currently seen as one of the judges on Sony TV’s show Indian Idol 11.

Recently, Neha took to her Instagram stories and bashed Sony TV for airing content that insulted her and her work. In the show, a character named Neha Kankar is seen taking selfies all the time and talking in hashtags. Kiku and Gaurav’s characters make fun of her height and her music by saying that she sings ‘kuch bhi’. Gaurav’s character, who is a nurse, even goes on to say that the girl ‘Is Bhondi Si Shakal Ke Sath Jab Tum Mic Par Gaana Gaane Jati Ho Toh Mic Tumse Muh Nahi Pher Leta?’

This hurt Neha who lashed out and expressed her disappointment with the kind of content being served to the audience in the name of comedy. She said she always appreciates good comedy and even happily takes jokes made on her. However, mocking someone for her physical appearance and being insensitive about someone’s job that provides her livelihood was a big deal for her.

Later, Gaurav talked to The Times of India and said he himself is a big fan of Neha and admires her for her talent. The actor said he doesn’t know her personally but appreciates her talent. Gaurav even talked about Neha’s social media presence and said she enjoys a fan following of 30 million people on Instagram, therefore, he’s nobody to pull her down on national television.

On the professional front, Neha is the voice behind some of the most super hit Bollywood songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Aankh Maare, Manali Trance, London Thumakda, Dilbar, Kala Chasma, to name a few while Punjabi singer-rapper Millind is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don’t Know and Yaar Mod Do.