What better way to celebrate one year anniversary of your work than to compile all behind the scenes fun and take a walk down the memory lane along with fans and Sara Ali Khan did exactly that as Rohit Shetty’s Simmba clocked an year on Saturday. Leaving fans in split and Rohit stunned, the only visible support that Sara found was in her co-star Ranveer Singh who rooted for all her comical gigs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the video which opens to her getting ready for her first shot. Moving on, Sara is seen trying to crack up Rohit by making funny faces and grooving hilariously which makes the latter facepalm. While we literally fell off our chair laughing, the video garnered over 7 lakh likes and continues to break the Internet.

Simmba had Ranveer in the character of a corrupt cop who turns disciplined and begins to perform his duty with utmost rigour after a woman, whom he addresses as his sister, gets raped by the brother of an influential man in the city. How a planned killing of the rapists by police is made to look like an encounter is what defines the crux of the story. The entry of Bajirao Singham as the special investigative officer in the case adds to the climax. The film worked fabulously at the Box Office and the story contributed to the ongoing debate around granting the death penalty for rapists in the country.

To mark the day, Rohit released a clip that gives a glimpse of his upcoming film – Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar as the third cop from his enticing cop universe. A glimpse of the ultimate reunion of the three tough cops can be seen in the video that begins by showing Ajay Devgn and Ranveer in a scene from Simmba. The climax of Sooryavanshi has Akshay’s character teaming up with Ajay as Singham and Ranveer as Singham to fight the villain and the three actors can be seen in-action for a blink moment in the video.