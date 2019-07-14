The ICC World Cup 2019 cricket tournament might have been over for Team India but a few players are still in the UK to have some downtime. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli hasn’t returned to India and is currently spending some quality time with wife Anushka Sharma in London. The couple was spotted having a stroll on the streets of London recently. Their latest pictures in which they are seen posing with the fans have gone viral on social media.

In one picture, Virat is seen holding Anushka’s denim jacket as they pose with a fan together. In another photo, Virat is clicked wearing a green-coloured hoodie as he poses with a couple at what seems like a restaurant. Check out these viral photos of Virat and Anushka:

Even though Anushka has been in the UK for a while, she wasn’t there only to lend her support to his man. Anushka had some work commitments and she had been shooting in the UK. However, she did turn up to cheer for her husband during a match.

Many Bollywood celebrities are relaxing in London these days. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur, Suniel Shetty, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others are in the UK due to their respective reasons. Not many cricketers have returned yet and are vacationing in the big city. However, Rohit Sharma was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi as he jetted out of Mumbai airport with his wife Ritika Sajdeh the other day.