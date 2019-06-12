Actor Vivek Oberoi has shared a lovely picture of his daughter Ameyaa on social media. The actor is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family. During one of the outings at the stunning seashore, the actor clicked his daughter who was gazing at the sea and posted the picture with a beautiful caption. Vivek’s post read, “Take nothing but pictures, kill nothing but time, leave nothing but footprints…. Wish we could all respect Mother Nature and teach our children peaceful coexistence. Greed will kill the planet that gives us life!

#VadooAdaaran #nature #coexistence #naturelovers #planetearth #maldives” (sic)

Vivek and his wife Priyanka are enjoying some time off with their kids and parents Suresh Oberoi-Yashodhara Oberoi. A few days back, the actor posted a family picture from the airport as they headed out of the country. He captioned the photo as, “Full oberoi khandaan at the airport….#holiday time! Maldives here we come! #maldives🌴 #vacation #famtime #timeout” (sic)

Later, as the family set out to explore the place, the actor and his wife posed with the staff of the hotel they were residing at. Vivek seemed all praise for the property as he posted, “#HeavenOnEarth #HeritanceAarah #Beautiful #adaaranprestigevadoo #maldives” (sic)

View this post on Instagram #HeavenOnEarth #HeritanceAarah #Beautiful #adaaranprestigevadoo #maldives A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on Jun 9, 2019 at 10:49pm PDT

Just a day ago, he shared a lovely picture of his kids having fun inside water. Vivek’s post read, “Look closely….flow with the magic….mmmmmaldives! #HeritanceAarah” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Look closely….flow with the magic….mmmmmaldives! #HeritanceAarah A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on Jun 10, 2019 at 7:18am PDT

On the work front, the actor was recently seen essaying the role of PM Narendra Modi in the leader’s biopic. The film was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandeep Singh. While it first went down into controversies and could not be released due to the Election Commission’s instruction, the film opened to critical reviews later. After hitting the theatres on May 25, PM Narendra Modi faced criticism for being a propaganda film and Vivek’s performance.