Actor Vivek Oberoi has reportedly received death threats from Naxalites. As revealed by news agency ANI, Mumbai police provided special security to the actor after he claimed that he received death threats by the Naxalites yesterday. ANI revealed in a tweet: “Maharashtra: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided security by Mumbai police today, after he had received threats.” (sic)

Vivek is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film – a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Directed by Omung Kumar, it’s slated to hit the screens on May 24. The release of the film was earlier held by the Election Commission due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Even the Supreme Court refused to say anything on the matter against the Election Commission of India.

Apart from his film’s release, Vivek has been into the news lately due to a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that he shared on Twitter recently. It was a dig at the current political situation in the country and showed Aishwarya with the men in her life. The actor called it a joke but most people criticised his taste of humour and condemned the tweet as sexist and disrespectful for a woman. After much hoopla, the actor apologised for ‘hurting women’ and deleted his tweet.

Defending his tweet earlier, he told ANI that he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong by sharing the meme. He said people wanted him to apologise but he didn’t know how to ask for an apology if what he shared was just a joke. He was quoted saying, “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”