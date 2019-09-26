The last evening was the evening of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 that saw the who’s who of Bollywood walking the red carpet dressed up in their best. Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Patralekhaa and Sharmila Tagore, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Radhika Apte, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shamita Shetty, Rhea Chakravarty, Shilpa Shetty, Richa Chadha, Sonali Bendre, Sunny Leone, Amrita Arora, Gabriella Demetriades, Shibani Dandekar, Aayush Sharma, Swara Bhasker and Karishma Tanna among others graced the award show.

It was the evening of glamour and glitter as most stars were seen dressed up in striking sheer and sparkling outfits. Bright colours, slinky gowns, risky detailing, feathers, sequins and a lot of sheer dominated the red carpet at the Vogue Beauty Awards. While Bhumi, along with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, designer Masaba Gupta and makeup artiste Mickey Contractor judged the show, the winners saw many Bollywood faces. Topping the list was Alia Bhatt who bagged the award for the ‘Beauty Icon’ while Shahid Kapoor received the ‘Man of The Decade’ award. Newbie Sara Ali Khan was felicitated with the ‘Fresh Face’ trophy while her grandmother Sharmila Tagore was honoured with the ‘Beauty Legend’ award. Also receiving a special award were cancer survivors Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap. The two received the ‘Beauty Warriors’ award at the event. Check out the entire list here:

Man of the Decade: Shahid Kapoor

Beauty of the Year: Kriti Sanon

Fitspiration – Female: Malaika Arora

Man of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

Beauty Icon: Alia Bhatt

Fresh Face – Female: Sara Ali Khan

Fresh Face – Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Beauty Legend: Sharmila Tagore

Beauty Warriors: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Sonali Bendre Behl

Alia Bhatt, who won the Beauty Icon award doled up in a sparkly Michael Costello dress that was teamed with a white bandeau bra, sleek upper hair followed by a messy ponytail, smokey eyes, matching sandals and black nails. Malaika, who rarely gives an off-appearance, did so this time. She wore a white and beige lace gown from designer Aadnevikwas that seemed very ill-fitted. Sunny Leone, Surveen Chawla, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sara Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker and Rakul Preet were some of the faces that dressed to impress at the event.