The starry night of Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of Bollywood turning up to celebrate the contribution of great women in the industry all across the world. Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others were a few prominent names who walked the red carpet at the high-on fashion event on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

Katrina, Janhvi and Ranveer among others decided to showcase red on red as they arrived wearing some striking outfits in the bold colour. Ananya and Dia opted for relatively subtle toned outfits. However, all of them managed to create an impact with their stylish appearances. Apart from the big names from Bollywood, several other deserving people were felicitated for their important work in the respective field. Check out this winners’ list of the third edition of the Vogue Women of The Year Awards:

Filmmaker of The Year: Zoya Akhtar

Man of The Year: Ranveer Singh

Risk-Taker of The Year: Katrina Kaif

Performer of The Year: Alia Bhatt

Style Icon of The Year: Anushka Sharma

Trailblazer of The Year (Female): Taapsee Pannu

Trailblazer of The Year (Male): Dulquer Salmaan

Youth Influencer of The Year: Ananya Panday

The Absolut Born Colourless Global Indian of The Year (Female): Lilly Singh

Influencer of The Year: Huda Kattan

Global Indian of The Year: Kunal Nayyar

Global Changemaker of The Year: Winnie Harlow

Business Person of The Year: Falguni Nayar

Sportsperson of The Year: Dutee Chand

Young Achiever of The Year: Heena Sidhu

Young Achiever of The Year: Pooja Mor

Young Achiever of The Year: Garima Arora

Visionary of The Year: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Designer of The Year: Ruchika Sachdeva

Heritage Keeper of The Year: Sangita Jindal

Agent of Social Change: Neera Nundy

Entrepreneur Of The Year: Avni Biyani

