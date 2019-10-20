The starry night of Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of Bollywood turning up to celebrate the contribution of great women in the industry all across the world. Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra among others were a few prominent names who walked the red carpet at the high-on fashion event on Saturday evening in Mumbai.
Katrina, Janhvi and Ranveer among others decided to showcase red on red as they arrived wearing some striking outfits in the bold colour. Ananya and Dia opted for relatively subtle toned outfits. However, all of them managed to create an impact with their stylish appearances. Apart from the big names from Bollywood, several other deserving people were felicitated for their important work in the respective field. Check out this winners’ list of the third edition of the Vogue Women of The Year Awards:
From L-R/ Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Katrina Kaif at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Filmmaker of The Year: Zoya Akhtar
Man of The Year: Ranveer Singh
Risk-Taker of The Year: Katrina Kaif
Performer of The Year: Alia Bhatt
Style Icon of The Year: Anushka Sharma
Trailblazer of The Year (Female): Taapsee Pannu
From L-R/ Ananya Panday, Dulquer Salmaan, Lilly Singh, Huda Kattan at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Trailblazer of The Year (Male): Dulquer Salmaan
Youth Influencer of The Year: Ananya Panday
The Absolut Born Colourless Global Indian of The Year (Female): Lilly Singh
Influencer of The Year: Huda Kattan
Global Indian of The Year: Kunal Nayyar
From L-R/ Manish Malhotra, Dutee Chand, Winnie Harlow, Sonali Bendre at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Global Changemaker of The Year: Winnie Harlow
Business Person of The Year: Falguni Nayar
Sportsperson of The Year: Dutee Chand
Young Achiever of The Year: Heena Sidhu
Young Achiever of The Year: Pooja Mor
From L-R/ Garima Arora, Sangita Jindal Ruchika Sachdeva at Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Young Achiever of The Year: Garima Arora
Visionary of The Year: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac
Designer of The Year: Ruchika Sachdeva
Heritage Keeper of The Year: Sangita Jindal
From L-R/ Shibani Dandekar, Kalki Koechlin, Sophie Choudry, Natasha Poonawalla (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Agent of Social Change: Neera Nundy
Entrepreneur Of The Year: Avni Biyani
Who was your favourite from the night?