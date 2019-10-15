Finally hitting the speed breaker after its rash drive at the Box Office, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, witnessed a weekday decline. Collecting a total of Rs 264.40 crore on day 12 of its release, the action drama is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

Sharing the ebbing figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War witnesses the normal weekday decline… Goes past ₹ 275 cr… Next target: ₹ 300 cr… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 264.40 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 276.40 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

The high octane action flick, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, looks adamant to leave a mark at the Box Office. The film has not only made its way in the list of top grossers of all time this weekend but also looks on the verge of outshining the collections of Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer became the top-grossing film of 2019 with Rs 276.34 crores but looks like War will overtake the film as it has already collected Rs 264.40 crores in just two weeks!

The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.