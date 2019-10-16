Shooting down all preconceived expectations to zoom past the established benchmarks of 2019, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, has now emerged as the highest grosser of the year after superseding lifetime business of Kabir Singh. Garnering a total of Rs 280.60 crore so far, including the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu business, the action drama has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film.

Sharing the stumping figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh… Now highest grossing film of 2019… [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz. Top 5 *highest grossing* #Hindi films – 2019 releases… 1. #War [still running] 2. #KabirSingh 3. #Uri 4. #Bharat 5. #MissionMangal #India biz. Note: As on 15 Oct 2019. (sic)”

The high octane action flick, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, looks adamant to leave a mark at the Box Office. The film has not only made its way in the list of top grossers of all time this weekend but also looks on the verge of outshining the collections of Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer became the top-grossing film of 2019 with Rs 276.34 crores but looks like War will overtake the film as it has already collected Rs 264.40 crores in just two weeks!

The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.