Enjoying a steady run all through the second week and with no big releases in sight, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is now looking to enter the Rs 300 crore club after stumping lifetime businesses of highest grossers of 2019 including Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Chhichhore, Kesari and Gully Boy. Minting a total of Rs 288 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in less than a fortnight, the action drama has one more week to score.

Sharing the benchmark figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War stays strong in Week 2… Has one more week to score… No major release [till #HF4] will help… [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 275.15 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 288 cr. #India biz. #War biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.65 cr Total: ₹ 288 cr #India biz. #War language-wise breakup… #Hindi: ₹ 275.15 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 12.85 cr Total: ₹ 288 cr #India biz. (sic).”

The high octane action flick, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, looks adamant to leave a mark at the Box Office. The film has not only made its way in the list of top grossers of all time but also emerged as the highest grosser of 2019 after superseding lifetime business of Kabir Singh and on the whole, turing as the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film.

The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.