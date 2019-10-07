Setting the Box Office on fire, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, has beaten lifetime business of blockbusters like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy to emerge as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019. Grossing a total of Rs 159.70 crore by day 5 of its release, the action drama now looks to surpass Bharat and Mission Mangal’s box office records too.

Sharing the robust numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War hits the ball out of the park… Sets the BO on (fire) on Day 5 [Sun]… Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019… East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch. #War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr #India biz. #War – in just 5 days – crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #Saaho [#Hindi version], #Chhichhore, #Super30 and #GullyBoy… Is now fifth highest grossing film of 2019… Should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #MissionMangal soon. #War benchmarks… Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi film]. Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi film]. Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi film]. Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz. *Extended Opening Weekend* biz… 2019 releases… #War: ₹ 166.25 cr / Wed-Sun #Bharat: ₹ 150.10 cr / Wed-Sun #MissionMangal: ₹ 97.56 cr / Thu-Sun #Kesari: ₹ 78.07 cr / Thu-Sun #GullyBoy: ₹ 72.45 cr / Thu-Sun #Kalank: ₹ 66.03 cr / Wed-Sun #India biz. (sic)”

War was the big Gandhi Jayanti release this year and now that it has entered its first weekend, the collections are expected to show a tremendous jump. The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.