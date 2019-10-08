Sweeping all unimaginable records in its kitty, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has showcased robust performance at the Box Office even before completing a week’s run. Garnering a total of Rs 180.30 crore on the sixth day of its release, the action drama is all geared to beat the lifetime business of Mission Mangal.

Sharing the bulging figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War continues to rule… Springs a biggg surprise on Mon – not fourth, but *sixth day* in this case… Mon biz is at par with Fri biz [despite *lower ticket rates* on Mon], which is truly sensational… Will cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [#Dussehra; Tue]. #War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr. Total: ₹ 180.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 187.75 cr. #India biz. Will cross *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal today [Tue; Day 7]. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases… #War: Will cross on Day 7 #KabirSingh: Day 13 #Bharat: Day 14 #Uri: Day 28 #MissionMangal: Day 29 #India biz. (sic)”

On day five of its release, War had beaten the lifetime business of blockbusters like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy to emerge as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019. War was the big Gandhi Jayanti release this year and now that it has entered its first weekend, the collections are expected to show a tremendous jump. The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.