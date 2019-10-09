Emerging as a monstrous hit as it wraps the first week of its run in the theatres, Siddharth Anand-directorial War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, hit double century this Wednesday. Garnering a total of Rs 208.05 crore in Hindi business, the action drama has emerged as the third highest grosser of 2019.

Sharing the massive figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War hits double century… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ every single day since release, which speaks of its incredible trending… Collects a massive number on Day 7 [Tue] due to #Dussehra… Emerges third highest grossing film of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Bharat. #War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr. Total: ₹ 208.05 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 216.65 cr. #India biz… This one’s a MONSTROUS HIT. #War benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 125 cr: Day 4 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 175 cr: Day 6 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 #India biz. (sic)”

After beating the lifetime business of blockbusters like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy to emerge as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019, War has now crossed the lifetime business of Bharat. War was the big Gandhi Jayanti release this year and now that it has entered its first weekend, the collections are expected to show a tremendous jump. The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.