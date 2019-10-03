Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff took over the cinema screens on Wednesday as they brought War at the Box Office. The film that pits them against each other in a larger-than-life avatar has been appreciated widely and the early trends suggest a blockbuster opening at the ticket window. The Siddharth Anand-directorial is a one-of-a-kind action entertainer coming out from the big YRF banner. However, it’s the presence of two of the most loved action stars of the country that adds volume to the film.

As per various reports by trade analyst, the Hindi version of War alone has collected around Rs 50 crore at the Box Office, which is tremendous. In fact, the figures suggest that Hrithik has got his highest opening day grosser as War beats Bang Bang at the ticket window with its first-day collection.

Predicted ages ago ! #EarlyTrends #War has a HISTORIC DAY 1 at the BO… is poised to be TOP ALL TIME HIGHEST starter …Hindi alone has breached the half century mark ! Bravo ! @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf

The other Siddharth Anand-directorial, that featured Katrina Kaif in the lead with Hrithik, was also released on Gandhi Jayanti and was deemed as a big action entertainer. It minted Rs 27.54 crore on its opening day. Now, with War making a half-century on its first day itself, it seems like Hrithik is going to get his new top grosser. Here’s the list of Hrithik’s top films and their opening day collections:

War (2019): Rs 50 crore (approx)

Bang Bang (2014): Rs 27.54 crore

Krrish 3 (2013): Rs 24.25 crore

Agneepath (2014): Rs 23 crore

Super 30 (2019): Rs 11.83 crore

Meanwhile, the film’s content is being considered at par with Hollywood’s standard. Hrithik and Tiger’s stylised action has become a talking point in the circuit and both the stars have shown exemplary talent in performing some scintillating stunts on-screen. War also features Vaani Kapoor but her presence in the film is close to nil. Written by Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra, the film is here to stay and Box Office numbers will prove the same!