Actors Hrithik Rohan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore within 11 days of release. The Hindi versions of the Siddharth Anand-directorial collected Rs 11.20 crore on its second Saturday and a total of Rs 257.75 crore by adding the collection in Tamil and Telugu versions.

With this, War has now become the second highest Hindi grosser of the year leaving the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike behind. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest figures of War on Twitter and wrote, “#War flies high yet again… Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to ₹ 300 cr a surety… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 257.75 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#War flies high yet again… Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to ₹ 300 cr a surety… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 257.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

The film, that also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead, has been making new records at the Box Office and thrashing the old ones. The film’s Box Office benchmarks are as follow:

“#War benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 11

#India biz.

⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019.” (sic)

A lot of credit for War’s success at the Box Office goes to the strong pairing of Hrithik and Tiger in the lead. The concept of Hrithik vs Tiger worked best for the film. The idea of having two of the most celebrated action stars in Bollywood proved a winner. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on War!