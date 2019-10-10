Filmmaker Siddharth Anand‘s latest offering – War has stormed the Box Office. The action entertainer by YRF successfully crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore in its eighth day. Now, after Wednesday, the total domestic collection of the fil, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, stands at Rs 228.55 crore. This includes Rs 219.25 crore collected in Hindi language and the rest Rs 9.30 crore from Tamil and Telugu languages. On Wednesday, it collected Rs 11.20 crore, thereby refusing to show any major dip in the weekdays.

After setting many Box Office records on its first day itself, War is also set to make new throbbing records in the coming days. If it maintains the pace, that it is most likely to have, the film will cross the lifetime business of 2019’s highest grossing Hindi film – Kabir Singh. It can also emerge as the year’s first Rs 300 crore film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of War on Twitter and wrote, “#War [#Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 219.25 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 228.55 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#War continues its supremacy… Biz on Wed – Day 8 in this case – is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits… Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]… #War could also emerge first ₹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

The film, that also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead, reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within three days of its release, Rs 150 crore on the fifth day and Rs 225 crore on day 8. Check this out:

“#War benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

#India biz.” (sic)

Not only for both the stupendous actors – Hrithik and Tiger, War has registered new Box Office records for both YRF and director Siddharth Anand. It has already emerged as the biggest holiday opener for the production house, beating the day 1-collections of Thugs of Hindostan. With the kind of amoung it is raking at the ticket window, War is going to be the biggest grossing film for both the action heroes headlining it.