Yash Raj Films’ latest offering – War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, has gone on to garner Rs 238.35 crore in nine days. The Siddharth Anand-directorial has become the fifth Bollywood film to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at Box Office in its first week itself. After setting many records on its first day, War went from strength to strength at the ticket window and did extremely well in its extended first week. The first-week collection of War is only behind the week one collection of Baahubali 2, which garnered an amount of Rs 247 crore in seven days at the Box Office.

The other films that crossed the benchmark fo Rs 200 crore within week one at the Box Office are Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave out the figures of the film that managed to earn Rs 200 cr or more in week one itself. Check this out:

“#Hindi films that hit ₹ 200 cr in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*…

2016: #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [9 days]

2017: #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] ₹ 247 cr [7 days]

2017: #TigerZindaHai ₹ 206.04 [7 days]

2018: #Sanju ₹ 202.51 [7 days]

2019: #War ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days]

#India biz.”

The Thursday collection of the Hindi version of the film stood at Rs 228.50 crore while the combined collections of the film in Tamil and Telugu languages remained Rs 10.35 crore. Here’s the Box Office breakup of week one of the Hindi version of War:

Wednesday: Rs 51.60 cr

Thursday: Rs 23.10 cr

Friday: Rs 21.30 cr

Saturday: Rs 27.60 cr

Sunday: Rs 36.10 cr

Monday: Rs 20.60 cr

Tuesday: Rs 27.75 cr

Wednesday: Rs 11.20 cr

Thursday: Rs 9.25 cr

Total: Rs 228.50 cr

The film has already emerged as the biggest opener for both the stars and YRF. With the kind of business it is getting at the Box Office, it is going to thrash some more records and make some new ones in the coming days. As is, the second week stands crucial in determining how much the film is expected to collect in its lifetime run at the Box Office.