Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office within three days. The Siddharth Anand-directorial garnered Rs 100.15 crore by the end of Friday in all languages. The film’s Hindi collection is at Rs 96 crore while it collected Rs 4.15 crore in Tamil and Telugu.

War was the big Gandhi Jayanti release this year and now that it has entered its first weekend, the collections are expected to show a tremendous jump. The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of War and wrote, “#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 96 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 4.15 cr.

Total: ₹ 100.15 cr #India biz.” (sic)

The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor, set many records for its team on the first day itself. Now, after reaching Rs 100 crore, it has set even more benchmarks. War has emerged as YRF’s fifth film that has grossed Rs 100 crore within three days of its release. The record was so far being held by Dhoom 3 (2013), Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018). It has also given both Hrithik and Tiger their highest-grossing three days at the Box Office.

War was originally released on around 4000 screens in India. Now, after its terrific opening, around 200 more screens were added to the film on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring more moolah, taking the film to set new records and thrash the existing ones at the Box Office.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on War and read about the Box Office records it made on its opening day HERE.