The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War hit the screens a few days back. Now, a new detail about the film is revealed by the makers and it sure looks like a treat to the action-lovers who are waiting to see the two actors battling it out like never before. As revealed by Mid-Day, YRF has planned to show a terrific car chasing scene in the film which has been entirely shot in Finland. War is the first film in the world that has been shot in the Arctic circle.

The report states that Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings came on board to design the difficult sequence. The brain behind the action seen in movies like The Dark Knight, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones among others choreographed the epic car chase scene between Hrithik and Tiger last year in the chilling cold. A source close to the daily revealed that since the scene was too-tricky to be filmed in so much ice, Jennings used the surroundings to make it look grand and converted it into a visual spectacle. “Paul is the architect of this action segment. The crew had done a recce of the location in six months before the sequence was shot there. Aware that performing stunts on ice can be tricky, Jennings and his team choreographed the stunts in a way that they were high on adrenaline while using the surroundings to create a visual spectacle,” said the source.

Talking about the stunning stunt, director Siddharth Anand said that they had to brainstorm a lot before deciding to film in that difficult location. However, it looked so beautiful that no one could resist the shooting of the scene. The director maintained that the whole aim of making War is to give something to the Indian audience that they have never seen before.

Anand was quoted saying, “We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice.” The film has more of such action scenes and a lot is being expected from Tiger and Hrithik coming face-to-face on-screen for the first time. War, that also features Vaani Kapoor in lead, is slated to hit the screens on October 2.